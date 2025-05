George Carlin Talks About Anti-War Protests and the John Birch Society in a 1965 Stand-Up Routine

While appearing on The Merv Griffin Show in 1965, a young, very clean cut George Carlin performed a timely stand-up routine addressing both the anti-war protests of that era and the beliefs of the far more conservative John Birch Society.

