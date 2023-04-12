Animating George Carlin’s Rant Against Euphemisms

The colorful whiteboard animation series After Skool vividly animated the extremely prescient clip from the 1990 HBO special George Carlin: Doin’ It Again, in which the iconic comedian humorously complained about manufactured euphemisms that he felt obscured the actual issues.

People have been bullsh*tted by the system into believing that if you change the name of the condition, somehow you’ll change the condition” – George Carlin. It’s difficult to solve a problem if we don’t have the language to discuss it.