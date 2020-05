Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Matt Pehrson of The Zion Tattoo Company in St. George, Utah inks absolutely astounding geometric tattoos that act as optical illusions.

One of the most captivating of these tattoos appears to create a hole in friend Ryan’s head. While this is just the start of Ryan’s piece, it has already made quite an impression.

Did a crazy thing on my friend Ryan today…We have a lot left to finish on his dome.

Here are more examples of Pehrson’s geometric work.

via Hi-Fructose Magazine