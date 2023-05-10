Building a Gas Powered Electric Guitar

Swedish musician Mattias Krantz, who really likes making the most out of his instruments, attempted to build a gas-powered Flying V style electric guitar. He experimented with a number of engines but eventually decided on a four-stroke that fit his needs. He then struggled a bit with attaching the engine to the guitar but after he figure that out, he took it for a spin, until he ran out of gas.

Let’s combine the power of a combustion engine with a epic sound of a guitar riff and let’s make the world’s first gas powered guitar.