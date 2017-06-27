Laughing Squid

Composer of the Game of Thrones Theme Shares His Thoughts About Scoring the Series Soundtrack

Ramin Djawadi, a talented musician most known for composing the music for Game of Thrones particularly the iconic theme, shared his thoughts around how he scores a soundtrack for such a varied series. Djawadi, who started playing music at a very young age, explained how he was attune to the need for musical themes, but wanted to introduce them in such a way as to not overwhelm the audience.

The biggest challenge was just finding the right tone for the show, that when you hear the score, that you know this is Game of Thrones. From the beginning, we knew we wanted themes, but we also knew that we couldn’t have too many themes right away, because there’s obviously a lot of characters. There’s a lot of different houses, there’s a lot of plots. And if you convolute it too soon, I think it actually would have been confusing for the audience.


