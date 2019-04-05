The First Seven Seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’ Summarized in an Economical Twelve Minute Recap

With the Game of Thrones eighth and final season premiere just around the corner, Ryan Arey of Screencrush quite helpfully provides a summary recap of the first seven seasons of the series in an economical twelve minutes. Arey’s review is fairly comprehensive, though he admitted that purposely left out those characters who had died along the way.

…to help you prepare we have a recap of everything you’ll need to know before the series wraps up and I gotta warn you big spoilers are ahead for just about everything that’s happened in ‘Game of Thrones’. Now a lot has happened in this show so we’re gonna have to cut out a lot of stuff …because they’re dead and they don’t matter.