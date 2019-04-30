Game of Thrones Actors Work a Contractually Required Call Center for Confused Fans in ‘Game of Phones’

In a hilarious sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live, several members of the Game of Thrones cast answer viewer questions in a call center setting, as required by a small clause in each of their contracts. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) explains that Joffrey Baratheon died from a bad clam, Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) offers advice regarding sibling attraction, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) informs a caller that he doesn’t have greyscale, Joe Dempsey (Gendry) turns into Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Iwan Rheon (Ramsey Bolton) informs an angry caller about the valuable information garnered from caller ID.

The second part of the sketch features many of the actors from part one, along with Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) who helps a woman find her keys and informs her how she will die.