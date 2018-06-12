How City Skylines Around the World Might Look in the Future Based Upon Past and Present Data



Manhattan

British design house Neomam Studios (previously) has created for their client Budget Direct Travel Insurance, a wonderful graphic series that reimagines iconic city skylines as they would look in the future. The designers used architectural data culled from the past, the present and from articles predicting urban growth. Included in this skyline series is New York, Bangkok, London, Moscow, Rio de Janeiro and Paris.

You can travel back in time through a city simply by looking at its architecture. From London’s royal residences and Rio’s favelas to New York’s skyscrapers and Bangkok’s superstructures, the history of our urban centres is writ large in bricks and mortar, glass and steel.