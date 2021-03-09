A Tiny Beetle With a Shiny Foil-Like Fuchsia Exterior

Talented nature photographer Andreas Kay, captured wonderful footage of a tiny beetle with a shiny fuchsia exterior that looks like decorative foil in the Amazon Rainforest. The little insect also moved across a leaf covered in nutritious lichen with the steady determination of a lilliputian bull.

This cute and colorful little beetle was filmed in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. It is about 6 mm in length and belongs to the genus Chlamisus in the leaf beetle family Chrysomelidae, Cryptocephalinae.

This footage was taken just a few months before Kay’s death in October 2019. In memory of his friend, nature photographer David Weiller captured footage of the same beetle from a different angle.