Mesmerizing Creative Fruit Carving Tutorials

<br />

Portuguese food stylist J. Pereira has put together a series of rather mesmerizing tutorials in which he demonstrates how to creatively carve various fruits, vegetables, and soaps into elaborate works of art. In each video, Pereira performs the work slowly in order to showcase his detailed knifework and pairs the visuals with a soundtrack appropriate to the mood. Pereira has been doing this type of work for well over a decade and seeks to share all he knows with his audience.

One of my passions is to sculpt fruit and vegetables and I will share with you everything I have learned over the past 16 years.

<br />

via Boing Boing