Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Physiological Factors Behind the Terrifying But Harmless Phenomenon of Sleep Paralysis

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a somatic episode of Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi who voices the animated Blocko explained the terrifying but harmless experience of sleep paralysis, the physiological reasons why it occurs, why some people see hallucinations during an episode and what can be done to stop these events from occurring.

Usually, people wake up when their brains are in the non-REM phase, but sometimes you wake up when you’re still in REM sleep. …During REM sleep, neurotransmitters like GABA and glycine basically turn off, your muscles to make sure you don’t act out your dreams. So if you wake up before a REM cycle is over, your muscles are still sleeping, so you can’t move, even if you’re fully awake. Your chest muscles are turned off too, with the exception of your diaphragm. That’s why people experience shortness of breath or feel pressure on their chest. … In sleep paralysis, your mind is still partially dreaming, leading to hallucinations that can feel super real.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP