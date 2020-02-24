The ‘Friends’ Theme Performed Through the Decades in Distinct Musical Styles From 1920s Through 1990s

With word of a Friends reunion now confirmed with the launch of HBO Max in May 2020, the very talented members of Postmodern Jukebox (previously) invited some of their greatest friends to perform the iconic series theme song “I’ll Be There For You” over the years in the very distinct musical styles from each decade starting with the 1920s and concluding with the 1990s.
The Rembrandts, the performers of the original theme song, join in at the end.
I KNOW we said we were on a break, but sometimes news of a #FriendsReunion falls right into your lap and you just gotta go with it…so here’s our “Evolution of the FRIENDS Theme Song (I’ll Be There For You) Through The Decades,” starring our incredible Postmodern Jukebox family and featuring The Rembrandts (the guys that made the theme song) themselves!