With the news that Friends would be departing Netflix, the very talented Chase Holfelder (previously) quite remarkably transformed the show’s very peppy theme song into a heavy metal ballad of the same era by changing the key from major to minor and playing it at a much slower tempo.

In light of the terrible news that Friends will soon be leaving Netflix, I made a sad, minor-key version of the theme song.

This performance is a part of Holfelder’s excellent YouTube series Major to Minor.