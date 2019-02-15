Laughing Squid

A Frenetic Animated History of Greenland, Mexico and Antarctica Told in Less Than Two Minutes

“Wild Frolicking Adventures of Informational Education” by the forthright Bill Wurtz, who in his distinctively frenetic animated style, tackles the partial histories of Greenland, Mexico and Antarctica in less than two minutes. He also hilariously addresses which place is the best location for punishment.

Previously Wurtz quickly covered the history of Japan and the history of the entire world.




