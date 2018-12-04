French Bulldog Escape Artist Leaps Onto the Top of Her Enclosure Then Over Safety Gate to the Other Side

A very bouncy little French bulldog named Pickles decided she wanted out and quite effortlessly leaped out of her enclosure and right onto the top of the frame. Pickles then very cleverly took a step forward onto the safety gate and landed safely on the other side. Pickles’ canine sibling just watched from behind the gate as Pickles made her way to freedom. Pickles’ humans were unsurprised by this feat.

We found out quite early on that our dog, Pickles, was great at escaping from anything. Her playpen when she was a puppy? No problem, scaled it like it wasn’t even there. Once she graduated from her playpen we put her in our kitchen with our other dogs. Locked in with two, three-foot-tall gates on each entrance, we were shocked when she managed to jump over them and come into the living room like nothing ever happened.