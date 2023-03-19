Making a Living as a Freelance Rapper on Fiverr

Houston musician Mike Burton talks to the CNBC series Make It about how he put his talent into making a living as a freelance songwriter and rapper on Fiverr. He explains how he first got into music, how it guided his life, and how his world changed when he discovered that he could make a good living doing what he loves the most.

Mike makes up to $9,200 a month writing and recording rap songs for people’s birthdays, anniversaries, business promotions, and podcasts. Since beginning in 2016, he’s brought in nearly $500,000 in sales.