Freediver Petr Kapoun quite bravely swam directly under the ice of a frozen Lake Milada in the Liberac region of the Czech Republic. Kapun tackled this challenge swimming with long, graceful backstrokes, with face up towards the ice on the first lap and then face down on the way back. Upon emerging from the cold water, Kapun laughingly said, “I’m okay”.

Kapun also swam under the ice in 2017.