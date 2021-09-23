A Brilliant ‘Tale of Two Freddies’ Halloween Costume That’s Half Freddie Mercury and Half Freddy Krueger

For Halloween 2019, photo editor Jared Lerner dressed up as a brilliant mashup of Freddie Mercury and Freddy Krueger, calling it “A Tale of Two Freddies”. This costume split the two distinct looks and personalities down the middle. This meant that half of Lerner’s face was mustachioed and the other half was disfigured, half of his body was dressed Mercury’s iconic white tank, armband, and jeans, and the other half was dressed in Kreuger’s outfit of a striped shirt and dark pants, and finally, the Mercury side held a microphone while the Krueger side sported nightmarish clawed gloves.

Lerner explains how he came up with this idea and also shared how the costume was made.

After I saw Bohemian Rhapsody last year I was really taken aback by Rami’s performance and by Freddie Mercury in general, and that made me start thinking about incorporating him into a future costume somehow. …When Rocketman came out in May I was considering doing half Freddie and half Elton, which would have been a lot of fun, but somehow my brain shifted to the idea of a Freddie + Freddy Krueger combo since they’re the most famous Fredd(ie)/(y)s of all time

Here are several of Lerner’s other fantastic costumes from different years.

With all the hoopla surrounding my Freddie Mercury Krueger costume this week, I figured it’d be an appropriate tbt to take a trip down Halloween Memory Lane.

via Neatorama