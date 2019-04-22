Freddie Mercury Illustrated as Comic Book Covers

The talented Brazilian artist Butcher Billy (previously) imagined the late, great Freddie Mercury as comic book characters that are featured on the front cover. This illustrated series, quite aptly entitled “Planet Mercury Comics”, features Mercury’s chiseled jawline along lyrics and song titles from Queen. Prints and t-shirts are available through Butcher Billy’s online store.
Planet Mercury Comics | The Serieshttps://t.co/pm4tUytPZt pic.twitter.com/IxAo1PQ6PN
— Butcher Billy (@billythebutcher) April 16, 2019