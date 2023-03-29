‘Freaks and Geeks’ Actors Reunite to Play D&D in a Promo for the New Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Three actors from the iconic Judd Apatow TV series Freaks and Geeks, John Frances Daly (Sam Weir), Martin Starr (Bill Haverchuck), and Samm Levine (Neal Schweiber), reunited to offer a glimpse at a Dungeons & Dragons game that had been going on for the 23 years since the cancellation of the series in 2000 as a promo for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves movie. While 23 years is long, it is certainly not the longest game ever played.

The film opens Friday, March 31, and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. John Frances Daly and Jonathan Goldstein directed the film.

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Here’s the trailer for the film.

Here are the original D&D scenes from the series.