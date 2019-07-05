David Harbour Digs Into His Father’s Theatrical History in ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein’

In the Netflix mockumentary Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development), actor David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) comes across lost of footage from his father’s mysterious theatrical history. After doing a bit of digging Harbour uncovers his father’s disastrous attempt at a televised stage performance, a fierce rivalry between two stubborn men and a wealth of family secrets that may have been better left alone.

David Harbour delves into the enigmatic history of his legendary acting family, as he examines his father’s legacy and role in a made-for-tv play

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein premieres July 16, 2019.