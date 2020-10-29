The Exceptional Musical Genius of Frank Zappa Explored in a Definitive Biographical Documentary

Director Alex Winter, who played Bill in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, has realized his dream of preserving the very precious memory of the late, greatly missed Frank Zappa. The result of all Winter’s hard work is a definitive documentary about Zappa’s life appropriately entitled Zappa. The film focuses on the artist’s remarkable intelligence, his forthright political stance and his exceptional musical genius.

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.

To tell the whole story, Winter makes use of previously unreleased tapes, video clips, film footage, and other items that Zappa kept in a private archive, along with in-person interviews with those who knew him best, in order to provide a comprehensive inside look Zappa’s multi-faceted life.