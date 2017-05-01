One Nation Underwood

In a truly chilling trailer for the fifth season of the political drama House of Cards, a truly menacing Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) tells Claire (Robin Wright) of his imminent plan to secure a lifetime appointment to the Presidency by giving to the American people what he decides they need.

We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy little mouths. We need to teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think, how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears…Lucky for them, they have me, they have me. Underwood.