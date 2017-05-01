Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Frank Underwood Seeks Change in a Chilling Trailer for the Fifth Season of ‘House of Cards’

by at on

One Nation Underwood

In a truly chilling trailer for the fifth season of the political drama House of Cards, a truly menacing Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) tells Claire (Robin Wright) of his imminent plan to secure a lifetime appointment to the Presidency by giving to the American people what he decides they need.

We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy little mouths. We need to teach them right from wrong. Tell them what to think, how to feel and what to want. They even need help writing their wildest dreams, crafting their worst fears…Lucky for them, they have me, they have me. Underwood.

Advertisements

More posts about: Film


Like and Share This Post on Facebook



Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.