Inside the 100 Year Old Frank Pepe Pizzeria Neapolitana in Connecticut That Created the New Haven Style Pizza

Food vlogger Shane Uriot, who previously visited a popular one-man Detroit style pizzeria in Plymouth, Massachusetts, talked to the proud employees of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, a one hundred year old pizza shop in New Haven, Connecticut.

The iconic shop, which is the oldest in town, developed what would be the specific New Haven style of pizza. Uriot noted how well the staff works together, with each person taking ownership of the final product.

In this video, we dive into the history of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, CT— home of the original New Haven-style pizza. We meet the team behind this legendary coal-fired institution and learn how a 1925 bakery became one of the most iconic pizzerias in America.