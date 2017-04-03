Fozzie Bear Sings ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent

Fozzie Bear of The Muppets sings “In Da Club” by 50 Cent in a remix created by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“). Here is the original music video.
by Justin Page at on
