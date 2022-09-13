Rescued Fox Sounds Like an Old School Fax Machine

A sassy little fox named Reef, who was rescued by the compassionate folks at Pawsitive Beginnings in the Florida Keys, sounds just like an old school fax machine when he vocalizes. And Reef certainly vocalizes quite a bit with his fellow vulpine rescues.

Woman brings home a fox. And discovers he sounds like a fax machine.

Reef and the other foxes at Pawsitive Beginnings were rescued from the fur trade across the United States, meaning that they were born into captivity and cannot be released into the wild. This sanctuary provides the foxes with the care they need to live a long and happy life.

Pawsitive Beginnings is a 501c3 non profit fox sanctuary located in the Florida Keys. We take in foxes that have been saved from the fur trade here in the United States and provide them a safe and loving permanent home. These foxes were born in captivity and therefore can never be released into the wild due the vast genetic differences from their wild counterparts. It would be illegal and unethical to do so.