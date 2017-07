A spry little domesticated red fox named Riot had a great deal of fun disappearing into his brand new underground tunnel as Castiel, a beautiful German shepherd chased after him. The playful dog already had a great deal of trouble keeping up with his vulpine sibling and the tunnel just made things worse.

Unfortunately for Castiel, this kind of teasing has been going on for years.

But through it all, the two are really the best of friends.

A post shared by Kristen &Pets (@kristenspack) on Nov 29, 2016 at 11:24am PST

via Tastefully Offensive