Four Musicians Play an Amusing Cover of ‘Billie Jean’ by Michael Jackson on a Single Guitar

The four members of the Barcelona Guitar Trio (Luis Robisco, Alí Arango, Xavier Coll Quetglas, and drummer Paquito Escudero Sevilla) performed an amusing instrumental cover of the seminal Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean” on a single guitar shared between all of them. Robisco held the guitar and played the lead melody, Arango played the octaves, Quetglas played the bass notes, and Sevilla used the body of the guitar to keep rhythm.
In 2012 Walk Off the Earth performed the Gotye song “Somebody I Used to Know” with five people on one guitar.
