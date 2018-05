Filmmaker Ryan Higa teamed up with Epic Games and a group of his friends to create a funny fake movie trailer for the popular video game, Fortnite Battle Royale. Higa stars as a gung-ho gamer who drives his fellow teammates bonkers by constantly being AFK, talking a lot of game and not delivering, and goofing up epic strategies.

A post shared by notryanhiga (@notryanhiga) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:33am PDT