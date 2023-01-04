The 7th Generation of the Ping Pong Robot FORPHEUS Assesses Player Empathy Using Artificial Intelligence

The ever-evolving interactive Japanese robot FORPHEUS (Future Omron Robotics Technology for Exploring Possibility of Harmonized Automation with Sinic Theoretics), designed to teach humans to play table tennis, has been updated for the seventh time since its start in 2013.

This 7th iteration of the record-holding robot features machine-learning empathy assessment, rallying strategies, and reduced human preparation.

FORPHEUS embodies the relationship that will exist between humans and machines in the future. Every year, since 2013, a team of young engineers is assembled to develop and utilize state-of-the-art technology that keeps this table tennis robot tutor evolving.

Masamune Nakayama, the FORPHEUS project leader, explained the intention behind these updates.

The 7th generation FORPHEUS has made significant updates on electrical, mechanical, and software to realize “connecting people to others and unlocking the potential of groups. It is our pleasure if you will be able to sympathize with the ” harmony between humans and machines” that connects people to others through the 7th generation FORPHEUS.

via Boing Boing