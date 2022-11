Engineer Builds a Custom ‘Formula Onewheel’ Board Using a Pirelli Formula 1 Racing Tire

Sergii Gordieiev of The Q created a unique engineering mashup that combined a full-size Pirelli F1 tire used on Formula 1¬†racing cars with a monowheel board to make a “Formula Onewheel“.

Gordieliev had previously replaced the wheels on his hoverboard with the same racing tires.