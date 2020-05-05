Adding Formula 1 Wheels To a Regular Hoverboard

An engineer with The Q quite carefully replaced the wheels on his hoverboard with those used on Formula 1 racing cars. He first cut out a frame to ensure a good fit for the wheels. He then wrapped the board in a copious amount of tape, connected the electronics, and took it out for a spin. The new hybrid board worked, although it didn’t go very fast. Nonetheless, the experiment was successful.

In today’s video I want to show cool experiment. What happens if you install formula one wheels on a regular hoverboard, will it work?