Forgotten Cartoons From the 1970s

Rhetty for History compiled a nostalgic list of largely forgotten cartoons from the 1970s that only aired for a season or two on Saturday mornings, long before cable TV or streaming services were ever available. Most of these shows were produced by Hanna Barbera, though not all.

Saturday morning cartoons will never be the same. Today, kids can pretty well watch cartoons whenever they want. That definitely wasn’t always the case.