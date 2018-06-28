Laughing Squid

Affable Chinese Forest Ranger Makes Friends With an Endangered Troop of Francois’ Leaf Monkeys

Great Big Story visited with Xiao Zhijin, a really affable forest ranger who works at the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in the Guizhou Province, who has spent the better part of 21 years getting to know and becoming friends with a troop of François’ leaf monkeys. Xiao’s relationship with the monkeys has allowed for greater insight into protecting this beautiful, rare and endangered species.

Every day he monitors and feeds the 13-strong monkey group, and has generated a mutual trust with them. As a result, he’s been able to share new insights into the species’ rituals and behaviors with scientists. Gather by the riverside, and get to know Xiao and the endangered leaf monkeys he calls friends.


