374 Rolling 1965 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels Play a Tinkly Tune on Xylophone Keys Hung on the Tracks

The aptly named 5MadMovieMakers, who create wonderful videos featuring the creative use of childhood toys, very cleverly hung black-and-white xylophone keys at on a number of Hot Wheels tracks that were lined up like a bowling alley. Then, 374 black-and-white 1965 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels rolled out in a synchronized routine during which they tapped out a tinkly version original tune by musician EmCee.
