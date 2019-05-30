Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

374 Rolling 1965 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels Play a Tinkly Tune on Xylophone Keys Hung on the Tracks

by at on

The aptly named 5MadMovieMakers, who create wonderful videos featuring the creative use of childhood toys, very cleverly hung black-and-white xylophone keys at on a number of Hot Wheels tracks that were lined up like a bowling alley. Then, 374 black-and-white 1965 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels rolled out in a synchronized routine during which they tapped out a tinkly version original tune by musician EmCee.

Let’s play musical cars, shall we? A total of 374 black-and-white ’65 Ford Mustangs hit some black-and-white xylophone keys to play the world’s first die-cast song.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved