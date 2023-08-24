Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd Parody the 1976 Ford vs Carter Debate on Saturday Night Live

An episode during the second season of Saturday Night Live parodied the 1976 presidential debate with Chevy Chase as President Gerald Ford and Dan Aykroyd as then Governor Jimmy Carter. Like most political debates, the subjects varied, however, President Ford’s visit to Poland stuck out, along with his well-documented clumsiness and his need for medication. Governor Carter got off easy as the interview with Playboy was his biggest contending issue.

