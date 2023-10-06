A Colorful Halloween Light Show Set to ‘Everlong’ by Foo Fighters

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows programmed the thousands of sound-responsive lights around his house to sync with the Foo Fighters song “Everlong” as part of his 2023 Halloween light show. Like previous shows, BetGeorge sequenced illuminated pumpkins to sing the vocals.

I decided to go a little “old school” in this video with the focus on just lights! I loved this song growing up so I had to sequence it

Also part of the show was an illuminated electro-swing remix of the classic Disney song “Grim Grinning Ghosts”.

Here’s the entire light show, which premieres on October 7, 2023 at noon EST.