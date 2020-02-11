Flying Spaghetti Monster Pasta Serving Spoons

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

We previously wrote about the whimsically designed Flying Spaghetti Monster Colander, inspired by the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Since that time, Ototo Design created a perfect accoutrement to go with the Pastafarian strainer – Pasta Monsters Serving Spoons. This set of spoons features the same bright yellow color and bulging eyes featured on the colander.