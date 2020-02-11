Flying Spaghetti Monster Pasta Serving Spoons

We previously wrote about the whimsically designed Flying Spaghetti Monster Colander, inspired by the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Since that time, Ototo Design created a perfect accoutrement to go with the Pastafarian strainer – Pasta Monsters Serving Spoons. This set of spoons features the same bright yellow color and bulging eyes featured on the colander.
From the depths of your kitchen,
Pasta Monsters appears at the drop of a dime
to assist you with dinner time.
Used together or apart,
Pasta Monsters make sure dinner is off the chart!