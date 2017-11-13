The Florida Orchestra Recreates GEICO’s Triangle Solo Commercial During a Concert Performance

During a concert performance by The Florida Orchestra at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg last month, principal percussionist John Shaw came out on stage to help recreate GEICO‘s ridiculous triangle solo commercial. It was an amusing way to promote subscritions to the orchestra’s concert series.
