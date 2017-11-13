Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Florida Orchestra Recreates GEICO’s Triangle Solo Commercial During a Concert Performance

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The Florida Orchestra Recreates GEICO's Triangle Solo Commercial

During a concert performance by The Florida Orchestra at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg last month, principal percussionist John Shaw came out on stage to help recreate GEICO‘s ridiculous triangle solo commercial. It was an amusing way to promote subscritions to the orchestra’s concert series.

Triangle solo? Surprising. Not surprising? Principal Percussionist John Shaw recreating the “triangle solo” GEICO commerical at a recent Coffee Concert with Stuart Malina on the podium. But it was their little secret. The rest of The Florida Orchestra had no idea what was about to happen in the middle of the concert’s second half.

via Tastefully Offensive

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy