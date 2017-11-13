The Florida Orchestra Recreates GEICO’s Triangle Solo Commercial During a Concert Performance

Triangle solo? Surprising. Not surprising? Principal Percussionist John Shaw recreating the “triangle solo” GEICO commerical at a recent Coffee Concert with Stuart Malina on the podium. But it was their little secret. The rest of The Florida Orchestra had no idea what was about to happen in the middle of the concert’s second half.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!