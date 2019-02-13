Shoeless Shirtless Florida Man Pursues the Pernicious Porch Pirates Who Stole Packages From His Doorstep

When Thomas Penafiel of Sarasota, Florida was notified by his Nest security camera that someone was on his porch, he took off out of his house without shoes or shirt in order to give chase to the couple who stole from him. Once he got close to the alleged “porch pirates”, Penafiel avoided confrontation and instead wisely called the police.

The police arrived very quickly and arrested both the man and the woman, offering all those watching a very satisfying end to this very well documented tale.

These videos were taken from a combination of Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras (including Nest Hello Doorbell), and an ANKER Roav a1 Dashcam.

via Boing Boing