Quick Thinking JetBlue Flight Attendants Revive a Hypoxic Dog in Distress With an Oxygen Mask

While on a JetBlue flight to their Massachusetts home from Florida, Michele Burt noticed that her three year old French bulldog Darcy was having trouble breathing while in her crate. Upon discovering that Darcy’s lips and tongue were turning blue due to hypoxia, Burt removed Darcy from her crate and put the dog on her lap. Two flight attendants, Renaud Spencer (who had his own French bulldog waiting at home) and Diane Ashe, saw what was going one and took quick action from there, bringing Burt a small oxygen tank and mask to put over Darcy’s face. After a short while on the oxygen, Darcy was back to her old self.

Two crew members (Renaud and Diane) brought ice in bags and she was still breathing fast. She continued to pant heavily. Renaud, who explained that he also had a French Bulldog “ Penelope” brought a small oxygen tank with a mask attached and offered it saying “maybe this will help”. I placed the mask over her face, and within a few minutes she became alert and after a short time she didn’t want the mask. I believe Renaud and Diane saved a life, some may reduce the value of the life because Darcy is a canine, I do not.

