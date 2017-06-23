Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Flexy Paw, A Flexible Phone Attachment That Grabs a Pet’s Attention for Pictures With a Yummy Treat

by at on

The Flexy Paw by Paw Champs is a very clever flexible, multi-directional attachment that simply clips onto a smartphone and deftly grabs the focused attention of a beloved pet for pictures by holding onto a toy or a yummy treat. Paw Champs is raising funds through Kickstarter to bring the Flexy Paw to market.

Flexy Paw is a simple phone attachment that helps you grab your pets’ full attention for the PAWfect Picture. No need to install apps, yell your pets name, or ask others to help. With Flexy Paw, it makes it fun and exciting for you and your pet!

A post shared by FlexyPaw (@flexy_paw) on

A post shared by FlexyPaw (@flexy_paw) on

A post shared by FlexyPaw (@flexy_paw) on

A post shared by FlexyPaw (@flexy_paw) on

via Digital Trends, PetaPixel


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.