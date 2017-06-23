Flexy Paw, A Flexible Phone Attachment That Grabs a Pet’s Attention for Pictures With a Yummy Treat

The Flexy Paw by Paw Champs is a very clever flexible, multi-directional attachment that simply clips onto a smartphone and deftly grabs the focused attention of a beloved pet for pictures by holding onto a toy or a yummy treat. Paw Champs is raising funds through Kickstarter to bring the Flexy Paw to market.
Flexy Paw is a simple phone attachment that helps you grab your pets’ full attention for the PAWfect Picture. No need to install apps, yell your pets name, or ask others to help. With Flexy Paw, it makes it fun and exciting for you and your pet!
via Digital Trends, PetaPixel