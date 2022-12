A Vivid Rainbow Made Up of Colorful Flames

Dr. Zdenek Pilat of ChemTalk captured footage of beautiful footage of colorful flames making up a rainbow of sorts. The individual flames were given their vivid hues by combining methanol with various ionic salts.

The rainbow flame chemistry demonstration, is one of the most colorful displays of chemistry known to humankind. Methanol is added to salts containing different ions, which produce different vibrantly colored flames.

Here’s another demonstration of the phenomena.

via The Kid Should See This