Tour of a Magnificent Five Story Church Organ With 8,000 Pipes of Vastly Different Sizes and Weights

Musician Rob Scallon visited with John Sherer, the organist and musical director of Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. Sherer performed several pieces upon magnificent pipe organ housed inside the church before taking Scallon on a tour. With over 8,000 pipes, the lowest weighing 1,000 pounds with heights up to 32 feet, the pair climbed up, over and through the giant instrument for five incredible stories, literally the size of a small building, over the course of a half hour.

The biggest of instruments. Takes a half hour long video just to explore MOST of it.

Here’s Sherer performing on this incredible pipe organ.