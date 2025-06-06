Ingeniously Designed Five-Legged Robot Transforms Into a Sturdy Platform

Adam Savage of Tested visited with animatronics expert Mark Setrakian to learn more about “The Stalker”, an incredibly sturdy five-legged Battlebot robot that Setrakian built after the success of his previous five-legged star. Setrakian said that he likes the number five as he is known for making robotic human hands.

I have kind of a a history with five legged robots ‘cause I make hands, like mechanical hands. I think about Stalker as uh a successor to some extent to Axis ,which is the the five-legged robot hand that holds the Battlebots trophy.

Savage was fascinated by this robot, specifically its spider-like gait and its ability to serve as a platform that could hold a human being.

This five-legged robot unfolds to reveal a fascinating walking gait and works as a literal platform! Adam and Mark discuss its design and capabilities and how it relates to Mark’s previous studies in robotic movement.

Savage’s Previous Visits With Setrakian