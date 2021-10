FivE Quartet Performs a Funky Percussive Euphonium Cover of Michael Jackson’s ‘Bad’

FivE, a badass touring euphonium quartet, performed a funky percussive cover of the Michael Jackson song “Bad” on their respective euphoniums. While their horns added a beautiful richness to the song, their dance moves, call-outs, and foot stomps added an extra oomph to the song.

Bad by Michael Jackson Recorded by FivE at Stinson Studios in Austin, TX

via The Awesomer