Oregon Health and Fitness Coach Serenades a Field of Music Loving Cows on Saxophone

Like others who came before him, health and fitness coach Rick Herrmann is learning how to play saxophone and likes to go out to a local backroad Oregon field and serenade the resident cows. The music-loving bovine audience is not only very appreciative but also very happy to help Herrman practice his craft.

I’m better at coaching fitness and nutrition than I am at playing the saxophone but I’m learning. I started playing the sax 7 months ago. I find it helpful to play in front of a large audience.

Herrman’s daughter Erin is quite proud of her “goofy” dad.

my parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone pt.1 pic.twitter.com/IHzgxtvo0N — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

via Neatorama