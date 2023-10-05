Modern Songs Played on Fisher-Price Kids Piano

I am on a mission to find the best songs that can be played on this Fisher-Price piano: # 1 – I Miss You by Blink-182 pic.twitter.com/Lfg9krWtgo

Nathan W. Pyle, the creative cartoonist behind Strange Planet and new dad, went on a mission to find the best modern songs to be played on a Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Light Up Piano that belongs to his 4 month old son. So far he’s up to three songs including “I Miss You” by Blink-182, “Take a Chance on Me” by ABBA, and “Close to Me” by The Cure.

I’m spending a lot of time with this Fisher Price piano because our 4 month old loves it during tummy time. I am on a mission to find out which songs can be played on it (given its very small range of notes)