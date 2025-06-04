The 1942 Looney Tunes Cartoon Where Tweety Bird First Uttered ‘I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat’

Classic Cartoons shared a clip from the 1942 cartoon “A Tale of Two Kitties” in which an early version of Tweety Bird (originally named Orson) first uttered the iconic Looney Tunes phrase “I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat!” when viewing an equally early version of Sylvester the Cat (named Castello) bouncing up and down next to his nest.

A Tale of Two Kitties is a 1942 Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies cartoon directed by Bob Clampett, and was released on November 21, 1942. The short features the debut of Tweety, originally named Orson until his second cartoon, who delivers the line that would become his catchphrase: “I tawt I taw a puddy tat!”