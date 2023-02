Elaborately Inked Fingernail Tattoos

60 Second Docs sat down with Miami tattoo artist Cris Gherman who creates elaborate fingernail tattoos that are temporary because they grow out. Gherman explained the process and the joy he gets from designing unique body art.

I think its a form of self-expression. It keeps me sane, I guess. It keeps me out of prison, it keeps me interested in the world around me, and to see it grow out, it means you have a brand new canvas again. Its phenomenal.